First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

