FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of FirstCash worth $83,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.