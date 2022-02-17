FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

