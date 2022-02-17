FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

