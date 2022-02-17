FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $170.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

