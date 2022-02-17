Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

