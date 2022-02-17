Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.23. Fisker shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 80,574 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

