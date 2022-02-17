FLETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $60.28 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00107760 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

