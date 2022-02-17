FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 99.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 485,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

