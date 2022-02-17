Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

