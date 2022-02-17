Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NYSE:FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.
Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
