Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.
Shares of FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
