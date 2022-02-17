Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Shares of FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

