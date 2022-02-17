Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 10,571 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.44% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $97.15.

