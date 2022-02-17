Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Flowers Foods by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

