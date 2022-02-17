Flowserve Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
Flowserve has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 618,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.
A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowserve (FLS)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.