Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FOCS traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 14,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
