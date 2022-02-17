Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 1,668,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,810. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.