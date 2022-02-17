Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forrester Research by 162.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

