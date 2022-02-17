Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forrester Research by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.