Fortive (FTV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00.

2/4/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00.

2/4/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $91.00.

1/4/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Get Fortive Co alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.