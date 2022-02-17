Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Board Approves Stock Buyback Program

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 5,397,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,032. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

