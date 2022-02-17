Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

