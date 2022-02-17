Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Survey

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 42.92% 9.60% 4.72% Empire State Realty Trust -0.57% -0.20% -0.09%

Volatility and Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Empire State Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $170.94 million 12.01 $77.33 million $1.08 24.57 Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.75 -$12.52 million ($0.05) -193.00

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

