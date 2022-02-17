Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
