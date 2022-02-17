Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.