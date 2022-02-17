Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

