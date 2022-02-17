Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,559 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

