Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 838.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $319.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

