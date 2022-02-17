Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $175.13 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $161.59 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.41.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.