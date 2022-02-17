Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 32,756 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.