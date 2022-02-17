Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

