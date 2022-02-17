Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 266.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.