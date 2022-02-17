Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Unum Group worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.