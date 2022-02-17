Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

