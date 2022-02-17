Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,235,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cabot worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

