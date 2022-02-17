Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 266.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average is $235.79.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

