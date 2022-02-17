Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 429,004 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vale by 40.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

