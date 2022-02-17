Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 429,004 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vale by 40.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VALE opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.
Vale Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.