Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Methanex worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

