Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,958,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,849 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

