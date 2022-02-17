Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

