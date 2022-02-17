Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Freedom worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

FRHC stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

