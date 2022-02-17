freenet AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of freenet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

FRTAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($26.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

