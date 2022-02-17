Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Sells $3,521,600.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

