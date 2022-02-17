Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.