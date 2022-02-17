Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $486.50 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million.Freshworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,760,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

