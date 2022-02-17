Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,828,447 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

