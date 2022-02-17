Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Freshworks stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $8,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

