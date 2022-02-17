frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FTDR opened at $34.80 on Thursday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
