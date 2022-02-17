Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.94. Frontline shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 52,894 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

