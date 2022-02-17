Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.66 ($33.70) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.36 and a 200-day moving average of €31.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

