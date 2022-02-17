Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.66 ($33.70) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.36 and a 200-day moving average of €31.79.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

