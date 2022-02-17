Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $238.49 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,738.61 or 1.00038178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00362819 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

