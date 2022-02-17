Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Volume Tops $354,709.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $354,709.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.50 or 0.07089343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.78 or 0.99781188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.